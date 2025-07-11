Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sunderland will not be signing Jordan Henderson this summer as he is heading to link up with Brentford, something which will see him face the Black Cats in the Premier League.

Henderson left Dutch giants Ajax earlier this summer, having joined the Amsterdam club from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

As a free agent and a former Sunderland star, he was naturally widely linked with a return to the Stadium of Light.

Henderson could have provided a hugely experienced midfield option for Sunderland in their first season back in the Premier League.

Sunderland though played down any thoughts that Henderson was on their list of targets, a situation which had not changed recently.

Now, according to journalist Sami Mokbel, Henderson is set to sign for Brentford; Sunderland have preferred a younger age profile of midfielder.

He will pen a two-year agreement with the Bees.

Brentford are undergoing changes this summer following the departure of Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, while they recently lost Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

Midfielder Age Habib Diarra 21 Enzo Le Fee 25 Noah Sadiki 20 Sunderland midfield signings this summer

Henderson will be able to slot in to fill that gap and the former Liverpool man will be looking to show he can still be a difference maker at Premier League level.

Playing in the Premier League over the course of next season will be important for Henderson as he aims for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad.

Henderson will return to the Stadium of Light with Brentford at the end of August, when Regis Le Bris’ side play host to the Bees in the Premier League.

He will find himself coming up against former club and Premier League champions Liverpool towards the end of October, at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford will represent the sixth club Henderson has turned out for in his career.