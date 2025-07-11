Richard Pelham/Getty Images

QPR are pushing goalkeeper Paul Nardi towards the exit door at Loftus Road and have informed him they intend to play Joe Walsh next season.

The R’s are now with Julian Stephan at the helm, with Marti Cifuentes leaving the club at the end of last season; Cifuentes is expected to become the new Leicester City boss.

QPR have brought in Kwame Poku to boost their attacking options this summer, beating off fierce competition to sign him following the end of his Peterborough United contract.

Further changes are expected and QPR are now looking to offload French goalkeeper Nardi.

The 31-year-old only joined the R’s last summer from Belgian side Gent, but according to French journalist Tanguy Le Seviller, the Loftus Road side have ‘informed’ him that they want to start Walsh between the sticks.

Nardi ‘is being pushed towards the exit’ at QPR by the London club.

The shot-stopper is not short of interest and has clubs in the Championship, as well as from Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in France keeping a close eye on his situation.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

There is also interest in Nardi from Belgium, where he also turned out for Cercle Brugge.

The experienced shot-stopper made 45 appearances in the Championship for QPR over the course of last season and kept nine clean sheets.

Nardi has played his club football in Belgium and France, in addition to England.

Walsh, by contrast, warmed the bench at QPR last season, making just five appearances in total.

The goalkeeper has had a clutch of loan spells away from Loftus Road, at lower league clubs, and making him the new number 1 could well be seen as a gamble in some quarters.

Walsh has played just twice in the Championship, but that looks set to change in the new campaign.