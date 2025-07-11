Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Spanish La Liga side Real Betis are negotiating a deal with Empoli for Nottingham Forest and Sunderland target Saba Goglichidze.

The Georgian centre-back joined Empoli from Torpedo Kutaisi last summer and in his first season made 33 league appearances for them, racking up three cautions and one marching order.

Goglichidze has become a hot topic for several European outfits, with Nottingham Forest and Sunderland counted as his admirers in the Premier League.

Sunderland are preparing for life back in the Premier League and Regis Le Bris’ side have reinforced substantially so far.

The centre-back has three more years left on his contract and Empoli are asking for a €10m transfer fee to part ways with him.

Nottingham Forest are also keen and they have already offered to pay €8m for the Georgian international.

Now Goglichidze has managed to strike up interest in Spain, with last season’s Conference League finalists Real Betis showing interest in him.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Betis are in talks with Empoli to find a possible deal for Sunderland and Nottingham Forest target Goglichidze.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side will be once again in Europe, this time playing in the Europa League and they will try to use the lure of European football to convince him.

Nottingham Forest are also offering European football to the 21-year-old, but they will need to find an agreement with Empoli.

There are a host of Italian outfits interested in Goglichidze and Sassuolo are one of them.

The Tricky Trees are back in Europe next season and they are keen on building a team which will be competitive but they just lost their top winger Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United.

Now it remains to be seen whether Sunderland and Nottingham Forest will accelerate their efforts in the face of Betis’ interest in the coming days.