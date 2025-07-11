Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Djeidi Gassama’s proposed move from Sheffield Wednesday to Rangers could now be in doubt, according to journalist Rob Staton.

The Owls have been dealing with financial issues and this summer, things have only worsened at Hillsborough.

They are in real danger of losing some of their best players and Gassama has become the latest name on the list.

Scottish giants Rangers have been close to landing him in recent days and it was suggested that the Gers are set to put him through his medical in a sign of how advanced the move was.

The 21-year-old attacker has been one of Sheffield Wednesday’s standout performers in the last two seasons and Rangers have wanted to add him to the ranks.

However, it is now suggested that ‘might be some doubt’ about the move going through and the situation is ‘one to keep an eye on’.

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin, who has been given the responsibility to compete with Celtic, has shown his desire to pick players from the English game.

Game Date Panathinaikos (H) 22/07 Panathinaikos (A) 30/07 Rangers’ Champions League qualifiers

The majority of Rangers’ signings have arrived from England and they are linked with more, including Brighton’s Carl Rushworth.

Rangers failed to convince winger Kwame Poku to join this summer and they would not want to have the same to happen with the Gassama deal.

Gassama and Rangers were suggested to have agreed on personal terms and it is unclear at this stage what might be creating doubts over the deal happening.

The winger could have other options, but the move did look to be substantially down the line.

Martin’s side will look to solve any issues that are putting the deal in jeopardy to secure the versatile young attacker in the coming days, as they prepare for the Champions League qualifiers later this summer.