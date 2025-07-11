Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunderland‘s spending has been noticed in Germany, with one magazine dubbing the Black Cats’ recent moves ‘transfer madness’.

The Black Cats have been clear about their intention to make sure their Premier League stay is not a short one by racing into the transfer market to strengthen their squad.

Sunderland splashed €31.5m to sign Habib Diarra from Strasbourg, while another €24m has just been sent to Brighton for Simon Adingra.

Promotion meant Enzo Le Fee’s loan was turned into a permanent move at a cost of €23m and Noah Sadiki landed from Belgian champions Union SG on a €17m deal.

Chemsdine Talbi has been signed from Club Brugge for a further €20m, though the experienced Reinildo landed on a free transfer.

The spending has been noticed, with German magazine Sport Bild remarking upon the ‘transfer madness’ taking place at the Stadium of Light, with the headline: “Transfer madness at Premier League newcomers.”

Sport Bild also wrote: “After the spectacular promotion to the Premier League, AFC Sunderland is really making a splash in the transfer market!”

It has not all been one way traffic as Sunderland did lose promising midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who joined German side Borussia Dortmund.

Tom Watson also headed away from the Stadium of Light on a pre-arranged move to Brighton.

Sunderland have not stopped their spending and are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to back Regis Le Bris.

Despite the transfer outlay, Sunderland remain the bookmakers’ favourites to be relegated from the Premier League this season, with odds as low as 1.33.

Burnley and Leeds are the next two in the odds in a sign of just how difficult it has proven to be of late for promoted sides to survive.