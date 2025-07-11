Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Danish striker Luca Kjerrumgaard is all set to move to Watford from OB as the Hornets have agreed a deal and are expected to soon give him a medical.

The Hornets are looking to make improvements to get back to challenging for promotion from the Championship and appointed Paulo Pezzolano as the replacement for Tom Cleverley.

The former Real Valladolid manager is keen on shuffling his pack and Watford have already made signings to back him.

Marc Bola has joined, while Nathan Baxter, Hector Kyprianou, Vivaldo Semedo and Othmane Maamma have landed.

The club are on the verge of selling Mileta Rajovic to Legia Warsaw for a €3m fee after having sent him on loan to Brondby last season.

Kjerrumgaard will not just take his place in the squad but will also look to play a significant role in helping Watford earn promotion next season.

Watford have already reached an agreement with OB for the transfer of 22-year-old.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Kjerrumgaard’s move is very far down the line and he is expected to have a medical soon, then signing on the dotted line.

He was the Danish second division’s highest goalscorer last season and helped OB win promotion by scoring 22 goals in 29 matches overall.

Now the Dane is set to get a big chance to make an impact in the Championship at Vicarage Road.

Kjerrumgaard cannot just score goals, as he also chipped in with seven assists for his team-mates last term.

OB will lose their top attacking threat just as they are back in the Danish top flight, which will be a blow.

It is unclear just how much Watford are paying for the 22-year-old attacker and whether OB have inserted a sell-on clause into the agreement.

Update: Udinese will be signing the striker, for a fee of around €5m, and then loaning him out to Watford.

Watford are then expected to sign him on a permanent basis at a later date.