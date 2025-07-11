Julian Finney/Getty Images

Italian outfit Parma will want a fee far in excess of €20m for West Ham United target Zion Suzuki, as they want to keep the goalkeeper at the club.

The Hammers are looking to assemble a stronger squad as they have let a host of players leave after the expiry of their contracts, with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski being one of them.

Now Graham Potter is left short in the goalkeeper department and they need to make an addition in that area to provide Alphonse Areola with competition.

West Ham have players in mind as they scouted Freiburg’s Noah Atubolu during the previous season.

Parma’s Japanese international Suzuki, who joined the Italian outfit last summer, is on their list of potential candidates.

Early in the transfer window, West Ham held talks with Suzuki using his agents as intermediaries, but for a while the link went cold.

Now after West Ham pocketed a hefty fee from Mohammed Kudus’ transfer, it has been suggested that signing a goalkeeper using that fee received from the deal is on the agenda.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham Alphonse Areola Krisztian Hegyi Mason Terry Finlay Herrick West Ham goalkeepers

The Parma star is still a target for the Irons, but a transfer could prove difficult as Parma might quote a high fee to West Ham.

According to Gazzetta di Parma (via Tutto Mercato), Parma do not want to sell the goalkeeper and so any suggestions of a €20 price tag are wide of the mark.

West Ham face having to go far over €20m if they are to make Parma think about selling the goalkeeper.

Parma plan to keep the Japanese international at the club, as they consider him an integral part of the squad.

It is also unclear whether Suzuki wants to move to West Ham as he will want to be playing regularly in a World Cup year and Areola is at the London Stadium.