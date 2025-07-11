Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wolves target Archie Brown is taking time to assess his options despite Fenerbahce pushing hard for his signature.

The Midlands outfit need a full-back on their left side with the departure of Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City and Wolves have their eyes on 23-year-old Brown.

Gent star Brown made 46 appearances, including eight in the Conference League for the Belgian side, last season, while making nine goal contributions.

Brown’s performances have caught attention and attracted suitors from Italy and Turkey in the form of AC Milan and Fenerbahce.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is now managing Fenerbahce and he is looking to strengthen his left side as Jayden Oosterwolde is linked with a move out of the club.

The Turkish giants have been quick to approach Gent to submit an offer in the region of €8.5m for Brown and they have agreed to a deal.

However, Fenerbahce have yet to receive the green signal from the 23-year-old former Derby County youth product regarding a move to Turkey.

Club Years Derby County (youth) Lausanne 2021-2023 Gent 2023 Archie Brown’s career history

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Brown is not rushing into a decision, as he is currently assessing his other options from the Premier League and Italy.

Brown likes the project presented to him by Fenerbahce and has respect for Portuguese tactician Mourinho, but he is yet to be convinced, which boosts Wolves’ hopes.

It is unclear whether Wolves have approached Gent with an offer, but Vitor Pereira’s side will have to take advantage of the situation to hijack the deal from Fenerbahce.

The 23-year-old left-back is no stranger to English football, due to his time at Derby, but left the club in the winter of 2021 in search of regular game time to join Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport.

Now all eyes will be on Brown to see whether he will return to England to play at the top tier of English football while representing Wolves next season.