Newly promoted Championship side Wrexham ‘remain seriously interested’ in Empoli’s Liberato Cacace, who still has not decided on his future amid multiple clubs showing interest in him.

The Red Dragons now see themselves in the second tier after securing three consecutive promotions and causing a real stir with their ambition.

Wrexham’s driven ownership has made handsome investments in the club since their takeover and show no sign of stopping.

They will need a solid team and quality squad depth if they want to make sure they steer well clear of trouble in the Championship next season.

Two new players in the shape of Ryan Hardie from Plymouth Argyle and Danny Ward from Leicester City have joined.

Wrexham would ideally want to bring in more fresh faces, as they are showing interest in a left-back.

Empoli full-back Cacace is a player who was linked with them, and, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, they ‘remain seriously interested”.

The New Zealand left-back is set to leave the Serie A club this summer and he has no shortage of suitors.

Two fellow Italian clubs in the shape of Lecce and Cremonese are keeping their eyes on Cacace, but more clubs could join the race.

Wrexham were keen on Aaron Cresswell, who joined Stoke City, after Wrexham dithered to offer him a deal.

Now it remains to be seen if they will be able to get their hands on Cacace, beating other clubs to his signature.

He joined Empoli from Belgian side Sint-Truiden for €3m in the summer of 2022 and his deal runs until the end of next season.

Empoli were relegated from Serie A this season and will be in Serie B next term.