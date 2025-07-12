Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The agent of Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey got in touch with Fenerbahce to offer the Villa man to the Turkish side, who will discuss whether to proceed internally.

Aston Villa are expected to trim the wage bill this summer and could see a number of departures from the first team squad rather than fringe stars.

It was suggested early on Saturday that Turkish giants Fenerbahce were in talks with Aston Villa over signing Bailey.

The situation though seems somewhat different and, according to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu, Bailey’s agent ‘reached out’ to Fenerbahce and ‘offered his player’.

Now Fenerbahce sporting director Devin Ozek ‘will meet with Jose Mourinho’ and based on the decision which comes out of the meeting, the Yellow Canaries will either chase Bailey or not.

Offloading Bailey could make sense for Aston Villa as he has been in and out of the side under Villa boss Unai Emery.

What Aston Villa value the winger at is unclear, but with two years on his contract, they could feel now is the right time to cash in.

Player To Fee Jack Grealish Manchester City £100m Jhon Duran Al Nassr £71m Moussa Diaby Al‐Ittihad £50.5m Douglas Luiz Juventus £42.4m Christian Benteke Liverpool £32.5m Aston Villa’s top 5 record sales

Fenerbahce are moving to bring in Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain; Asensio spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, where he played with Bailey.

Mourinho is under big pressure to deliver the Turkish Super Lig title next season as Fenerbahce finished as runners-up last term, behind Galatasaray.

He has already added one former Villa star to his squad, with Jhon Duran joining on loan from Al-Nassr.

Former Derby County youth product Archie Brown has just joined from Belgian side Gent, while Sofyan Amrabart has now signed on a permanent basis from Fiorentina for €12m.

Fenerbahce have pre-season friendlies to come against Portimonense, Uniao Leiria, Al-Ittihad, Benfica and Lazio.