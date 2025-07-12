Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

League One side Barnsley have not accepted any bid from Wycombe Wanderers for midfielder Luca Connell yet, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The Tykes skipper featured in all but five games for the club last season but was unable to guide the team to the playoffs in League One.

Conor Hourihane is the manager in charge at Oakwell this summer, with the 34-year-old having taken over permanently from Darrell Clarke.

While Hourihane takes stock of his squad, interest has started to grow in Connell, who is a wanted man.

Wycombe came close to winning promotion from League One last season and they have identified Connell as someone to bring in ahead of next term.

It has been suggested that Wycombe have had a £1.3m bid accepted by Barnsley for the services of Connell.

However, according to journalist Andy Giddings, that talk is wide of the mark and Barnsley have not accepted any offer from Wycombe for the Irishman.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Charlie Kelman Leyton Orient 21 2023–24 Alfie May Charlton Athletic 23 2022–23 Conor Chaplin Ipswich Town 26 Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough United 26 2021–22 Will Keane Wigan Athletic 26 2020–21 Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough United 31 Top goalscorers in the last five League One seasons

It now remains to be seen whether there is any change in the scenario in the coming days.

Connell, 24, joined Barnsley from Celtic in the summer of 2022 and has since featured in 123 games for them, scoring five goals and setting up 15 more for his team-mates.

Losing Connell would be a blow for Barnsley ahead of a season in which they will hope to be challenging for promotion from League One.

Barnsley had one of the worst home records in all of League One last term and only managed to win six of their 23 home matches.

Wycombe finished 23 points ahead of Barnsley in the League One standings.