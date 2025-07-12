Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Roma have had ‘new contacts’ with West Ham United to look at signing Sunderland target Nayef Aguerd.

Aguerd spent last season away from the London Stadium on loan at Real Sociedad and has been widely expected to move on this summer.

A number of sides have looked at a possible deal for the centre-back, including Sunderland, who are suggested to have fallen under his spell.

Italian giants Roma are also keen on the West Ham man and, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, have had ‘new contacts’ with the Hammers about signing him.

Any deal though will have to be a permanent transfer as West Ham are ‘not open to a loan’ at the moment.

Marseille are another side keen on the defender and earlier this summer they even went as far as sending him a contract offer.

Aguerd has been clear though that he does not want to be rushed on deciding what to do when it comes to his next move.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

He made 21 appearances in La Liga for Real Sociedad last season, being booked on four occasions.

Real Sociedad also involved him heavily in their Europa League campaign and he played in every minute of both last 16 legs against Manchester United.

An experienced Morocco international, Aguerd struggled to live up to expectations at West Ham after arriving.

Selling the defender would boost Graham Potter’s transfer kitty, which was recently swelled by selling Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur.

Aguerd, 29, has a further two years left to run on the five-year contract he signed with the Hammers in the summer of 2022 when he joined the club.

West Ham made Jean-Clair Todibo’s loan move permanent earlier this summer, as they were obligated to do, securing the centre-back at the London Stadium.