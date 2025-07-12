George Wood/Getty Images

Everton must deal with a target’s specific demand if they are to be able to convince him to make the move to Merseyside.

The Toffees have just brought in Thierno Barry from Villarreal to boost the attack – the Spanish side managed to insert a sell-on clause – but the club have much more work to do in the market.

David Moyes is keen on adding a new goalkeeper to his ranks to provide competition to Jordan Pickford next season.

Bournemouth’s Mark Travers has managed to catch the attention of the Everton manager.

The Republic of Ireland international is not currently the number one at Bournemouth and has just returned from a loan spell at Middlesbrough.

He was Michael Carrick’s preferred choice between the sticks during the brief spell and finished with four clean sheets in 17 Championship appearances.

Despite the uncertainty regarding the goalkeeping position at Bournemouth following the departure of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Travers could be on the move.

Everton are confident that they can sign him for around £4m plus add-ons, but there is an issue.

Club Bournemouth Weymouth Swindon Town Stoke City Middlesbrough Clubs Mark Travers has played for

Travers wants to be promised the number 1 spot as he is keen to be playing regularly, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, and Everton must deal with his demand.

With Everton not having given any such guarantee, Travers has not yet given the green light to the move to Merseyside.

Travers is keen to make sure he is playing regular football and does not want to spend the season on the bench watching Pickford.

Everton will hold more talks with the goalkeeper in a bid to ease his concerns and convince him to move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Travers may be concerned about his spot in the Republic of Ireland squad.