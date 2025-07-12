Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have begun talks with Aston Villa aimed at signing Villa winger Leon Bailey.

Aston Villa look in the clear with the Premier League’s PSR rules after selling their women’s team, but they still have work to do to meet UEFA’s financial requirements.

That is expected to see several players move on from Villa Park and the club could have an exit route for Bailey.

Fenerbahce coach Mourinho, who knows the Premier League well, has taken a liking to the 27-year-old as he tries to overhaul Galatasaray at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

He has been working on a deal for someone else with Aston Villa connections in the shape of Marco Asensio.

The Spanish winger, who spent last term on loan at Villa Park, could join Fenerbahce soon and he may see a familiar face in the shape of Bailey.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Fenerbahce have opened talks with Aston Villa about signing Bailey.

Player From Fee Amadou Onana Everton £50m Ian Maatsen Chelsea £37.5m Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen £34.2m Emiliano Buendia Norwich City £33m Pau Torres Villarreal £31.5m Aston Villa's top 5 record transfers

It is unclear what type of deal the Turkish side have in mind and how far apart they are from Aston Villa’s thinking.

Bailey, who is able to operate on either flank, giving versatility, made 24 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa last season.

He often struggled to command a regular spot in Unai Emery’s starting eleven though and may well fancy Fenerbahce as a new adventure.

Bailey played for Villa in the Champions League last season and moving to Fenerbahce would give him a chance to play in it again as they have qualifiers coming up later this summer.

Aston Villa have Bailey under contract for a further two years and that likely means that this summer will be the moment of his greatest value if he does not pen an extension.