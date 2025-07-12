Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds United and Everton target Timothy Weah is in no rush to make a decision on his future and no major developments are expected in the next two weeks.

The 25-year-old winger is up for sale at Juventus and several European outfits have been considering bringing him in.

Premier League new boys Leeds have asked about Weah’s situation as they look to improve in the final third of the pitch.

The Whites are also facing competition from David Moyes’ Everton, who remain interested in the American as a possible signing.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi wants to take him to Marseille, who are in the Champions League next season.

In Italy, it has been suggested that Marseille reached a ‘preliminary agreement’ with Juventus to sign him for €15m, with Leeds and Everton set to miss out on him.

It has also been said that the USA international is interested in joining the French outfit this summer.

Club Appearances Lille 107 Juventus 78 Celtic 17 Paris Saint-Germain 6 Timothy Weah’s appearances by club

But Leeds and Everton have received a boost in their pursuit of Weah, as according to Italian journalist Rudy Galletti, he ‘wants to disconnect’ on holiday and is ‘in no rush to decide’ his future.

Weah took part in the FIFA Club World Cup with Juventus and he is now on a holiday.

He will consider all options presented on his table when he is back from his holiday.

No major developments are expected in the next two weeks as the 25-year-old recharges.

Leeds and Everton both now have significant time on their hands to prepare an offer which will be able to attract Weah to the Premier League.

He has already rejected a move to Nottingham Forest and now it remains to be seen where Weah’s future lies.