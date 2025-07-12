Stu Forster/Getty Images

Middlesbrough’s bid for Derby County transfer target Callum Brittain is higher than any other interested parties at the moment, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackburn have been engaged in talks for over a month with Brittain to extend his stay beyond the summer of 2026, as they seek to keep him at Ewood Park.

He was one of the club’s standout performers last term and, despite missing a few games with a knee injury, finished with seven goal contributions in 33 Championship games.

A number of clubs from the Championship are looking to take advantage of his contractual situation and sign him.

Among those that are hot on his heels are Derby County, Middlesbrough and Championship new boys Wrexham.

A move to Pride Park and Derby would reunite Brittain with his former Blackburn boss John Eustace, who kept the Rams afloat last season after raising eyebrows in some quarters by taking over a club in trouble.

Derby though are facing big competition for Middlesbrough and they have gone in with a bid of £2.5m for the defender.

Club Years MK Dons 2016-2020 Throttur Reykjavik (loan) 2016 Barnsley 2020-2022 Blackburn Rovers 2022- Callum Brittain’s career history

That offer is short of Blackburn’s asking price but crucially, it is the biggest bid on the table for the player so far.

Other clubs could still come in with new offers for Brittain as they seek to push forward in the race, but they now know the total to aim at.

Brittain came through the youth set-up at MK Dons, where he plied his trade before being signed by Barnsley in 2020.

The 27-year-old clocked two years at Oakwell before he was signed by Blackburn.

Losing Brittain would be a blow for Blackburn and if he does go then they will be determined to bring in the highest possible fee from his exit.

Middlesbrough have promotion aspirations under new boss Rob Edwards and the move may well be one which appeals to Brittain.