Derby County assistant Matt Gardiner has hailed the Rams’ fans and revealed that Steve McClaren and John Eustace spoke in glowing terms about them during their time together at QPR.

Eustace and Gardiner were appointed in February with Derby sitting above the relegation zone in the Championship, only on goal difference, before managing to secure survival on the final day of the season, finishing 19th in the league, after being seven points adrift in early March.

Gardiner followed Eustace from a Blackburn Rovers side chasing a playoff place, to join Derby, with Eustace’s conversations with Derby owner David Clowes highlighting the ownership’s conviction.

Exchanges with McClaren, who represented Derby in the 1980s before also having two spells as manager, and Eustace, who drew the curtains on his playing career at Derby, left him intrigued about the Rams’ fans.

Gardiner stated that he understood why Eustace and McClaren were enamored with the fans after experiencing his first home game versus Millwall.

In an interview with RamsTV (1:50), Gardiner said: “I’m from Birmingham so you’re kind of aware of your city, aware of Derby and the stories and the good teams of the past

“When I went to QPR with Steve and John, they always talked about Derby. Always talked about the fan base genuinely and that kind of affection.

Season Position 2024–25 19th (Championship) 2023–24 2nd (League One, promoted) 2022–23 7th (League One) 2021–22 23rd (Championship, relegated) 2020–21 21st (Championship) Derby County's last five league finishes

“So it kind of intrigues you and then when we had I think the first game maybe was it Millwall at home and just the crowd the full house, they stay with the boys so it was kind of like wow, so now I understand what what they mean

“Even when you come back to the training ground for away games there’s some fans waiting for the team to come in I think there’s a willingness for the club to do well and get back to where they deserve to be.”

Derby are the fifth club where Eustace and Gardiner have been manager and assistant, beginning with Kidderminster Harriers in 2016.

Brian Clough and Peter Taylor managed to get Derby up from the old second division before winning the first title in the club’s history.

Rams’ fans will be elated if Eustace-Gardiner manage to achieve a fraction of what the erstwhile duo managed to during their illustrious stay at Derby.