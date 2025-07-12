George Wood/Getty Images

Italian giants Roma ‘are pursuing’ Sunderland linked and ex-Leeds United star Charlie Cresswell as a target in the ongoing transfer window.

Cresswell came through Leeds’ academy system and made 14 appearances for the Whites before leaving the club.

The 22-year-old centre-back fell out of favour under Daniel Farke and left the Yorkshire giants last summer in search of regular football to join French outfit Toulouse.

He performed brilliantly for the Ligue 1 outfit last season and featured 31 times for them while racking up five cautions and four goal contributions.

Cresswell has three years left on his current contract with Toulouse, but it has been suggested that he might leave this summer with several clubs showing interest.

Regis Le Bris is looking to introduce experience and quality in his defence and newly promoted Premier League outfit Sunderland have been linked with the ex-Leeds star.

It is suggested that Sunderland are not the only Premier League team interested in acquiring the services of the 22-year-old centre-back.

Club Years Leeds United 2020-2024 Millwall (loan) 2022-2023 Toulouse 2024- Charlie Cresswell’s career history

Now in Italy, Cresswell has garnered interest, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma pursuing him, according to Italian journalist Marco Giardono.

Cresswell was part of Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 side which took part in the European Under-21 Championship where the Sunderland target featured regularly and helped the Young Lions lift the trophy.

Leeds would benefit from his summer transfer as they agreed to a 15 per cent sell-on clause with Toulouse and Gasperini’s former side, Atalanta, have also enquired about him.

The Whites will be hoping to see a summer transfer go through, as they will receive some extra money from the deal.

Sunderland in the ongoing window focused on recruiting young, talented players and Cresswell fits their profile.

The Black Cats have already spent heavily, but they are not expected to stop as they bid to make a squad to survive in the Premier League.