‘Discussions are progressing’ for Sunderland target Armand Lauriente, as several notable sides try to position themselves to scoop him up.

The attacker shone brightly in Italy’s Serie B last season as he helped Sassuolo to win promotion up to Serie A.

Sassuolo may well be poised to lose him as a number of sides are keen on the 26-year-old, including Premier League new boys Sunderland.

And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, ‘the cream of Serie A and foreign clubs’ including Sunderland, have been looking at Lauriente closely this summer.

‘Discussions are progressing’ as several sides try to get into position to sign him, but ‘no agreement has been reached’.

No club yet have a deal on a fee with Sassuolo for the 26-year-old, nor with the player himself through his entourage; Sunderland were suggested recently to be some way off Sassuolo’s price tag.

Lauriente wants to take the time needed to carefully look at all the offers he has on the table before he decides what he wants to do.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

The attacker is ready to take a step forward in his career, but it remains to be seen where that actually is.

Sunderland have already splashed serious cash this summer on new signings, but the Black Cats will know more is needed, especially in the final third, if they are to have a chance of surviving back in the Premier League.

Lauriente hit 18 goals in 33 games in Serie B last term and could be a potent attacking weapon for Sunderland to be able to call upon.

He is also someone known to Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris as he counts French side Lorient amongst his former clubs.

Sunderland and other clubs still have plenty of time to do a deal for the attacker, but getting him in as soon as possible in order that he can be part of pre-season preparations will likely be seen as ideal.