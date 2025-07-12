Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea is ‘on his way to becoming a potential target’ for Portuguese giants Benfica as he is ‘well regarded’ by the Estadio da Luz club.

The Villa Park outfit have had to approach the window carefully so far, with young Turkish defender Yasin Ozcan the only arrival at the club this summer.

Last summer, they had the same issues in the need to balance the books, but they ultimately overcame that and had an impressive transfer window.

Not qualifying for the Champions League has not helped Aston Villa, who need to trim their wage bill, while at the same time finding a way to strengthen; Leon Bailey could go, amid links with Fenerbahce.

Midfielder Barrenechea, who joined Aston Villa last summer from Juventus, could also head out of the door.

Following his loan spell at Valencia in the recent season, multiple La Liga clubs have added him to their shopping list.

Now there is interest in Barrenechea from Portuguese giants Benfica.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Benfica’s Florentino is linked with a move away from the Estadio da Luz and if he leaves, they could make a move for the 24-year-old.

According to Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol, Barrenechea is ‘well regarded’ by Benfica and is ‘on his way to becoming a potential target’ for the club.

Real Betis have Barrenechea very high on their list, but the financial cost make him practically unviable for them at the moment.

Aston Villa are fully prepared to sell for the right price this summer, but it is unclear if any of his suitors would offer a level of money that Villa would be happy with.

Valencia would also like to bring him back, however they are plotting to wait until later this summer to see if he can be loaned again, if he has not left Aston Villa.