Luton Town manager Matt Bloomfield has claimed Wolves loan star Nigel Lonwijk can play anywhere and has incredible athleticism, while expressing his delight at the capture.

After suffering successive relegations, Luton have seen a summer of player turnover, with a number of players understandably seeking pastures new.

Luton’s board have moved to try to make additions, with George Saville, Hakeem Odoffin and Nahki Wells all arriving on free transfers while Exeter City will be due a training compensation fee for Jake Richards.

Bloomfield expressed his pleasure at being able to bring Lonwijk to Luton after missing him out on him at Wycombe Wanderers last season, with Huddersfield Town benefitting from his services instead.

The manager is overjoyed by the options Lonwijk will afford him in defence, noting his versatility and athleticism, while also insisting that in the Wolves man, Luton have someone with a high potential ceiling.

Bloomfield was quoted as saying by Luton’s official website: “We had Nige for a few months at the end of season before last at Wycombe and he was fantastic for us.

“I tried to get him back last summer but we didn’t have as much money as Huddersfield at that point, so I couldn’t get him, but he’s someone who we think highly of.

“He’s had a bit of a stop-start season last year and he’s not quite hit the heights that we all believe he can get to, but he’s got a really high ceiling and is another great lad.

“He’s got good versatility and can play anywhere in the back four or back five, and has incredible athleticism, he’s really good on the ball and we’re really pleased to give him a home.”

Bloomfield is reunited with Lonwijk, who played under him at Wycombe Wanderers at the back end of the 2023-24 season, where he made 13 appearances.

Lonwijk, the younger brother of the Surinamese international, Justin Lonwijk, has represented the Netherlands Under-16s and won the League One title when on loan at Plymouth Argyle during the 2022-23 season.

The 6ft 5in defender, credited with playing a vital role in the Terriers’ push for a playoff place before his season was ended in March by a hamstring knock, began his career at PSV Eindhoven’s academy before joining Wolves in 2020.

The Hatters will hope Bloomfield can help Lonwijk discover his potential at Kenilworth Road, not least because they have an obligation to make the move permanent if certain criteria are met within the loan period.

Wolves will be keeping a close eye on how he does at Luton in the event he does return to Molineux next summer.