Marc Atkins/Getty Images

FC Porto are ‘trailing behind’ Benfica in the race to land Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea, with the Lisbon club now moving forward with an approach.

Aston Villa are prepared to sell Barrenechea for the right price and the midfielder’s performances on loan at Valencia last term have made sure he has suitors.

Benfica have been mulling a move for him as they rate him highly, while Porto are one of a number of other sides who are keen.

Now Benfica are moving forward with an approach for Barrenechea, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Their Portuguese rivals Porto are, by contrast, ‘trailing behind’ in the race, despite being interested in the Villa man.

Benfica are intending to strike a deal for a permanent transfer with Aston Villa, which would suit the Premier League side, bringing in cash and removing the midfielder from the wage bill.

Valencia have been keen to bring Barrenechea back, but the finances involved mean they have been hoping a loan later in the summer would be possible.

Game Las Palmas (H) Getafe (A) Real Betis (H) Celta Vigo (H) Leganes (H) Mallorca (H) Games Enzo Barrenechea was booked in last season

Barrenechea though looks like he will not be available for a loan later in the summer, with Benfica picking up the pace now.

It remains unclear whether the Aston Villa star has a preferred destination, with Real Betis another of his admirers.

Aston Villa only signed him last summer from Juventus, but instantly sent him out on loan for the season to Valencia.

Barrenechea played regularly for Los Che and despite their difficult campaign in La Liga, made a real impression.

The defensively minded midfielder clocked 31 La Liga outings, getting booked six times in the process.