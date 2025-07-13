Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Crystal Palace may not be prepared to meet Sporting Lisbon’s £40m asking price for defender Ousmane Diomande.

The Eagles are in the market to bring in new defenders and boss Oliver Glasner wants to see two fresh faces arrive to bolster his backline options.

Top class centrre-back Marc Guehi could move on from Selhurst Park as he is into the final 12 months of his contract and is wanted by Liverpool.

Crystal Palace are keen on Sporting Lisbon star Diomande, but the Portuguese giants want £40m to let him go.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Palace may be unlikely to go that high for Diomande.

If they did splash that level of cash then that would mean a second defender arrival would have to be on a loan.

Diomande has regularly been linked with Premier League clubs in recent transfer windows, but has remained at Sporting Lisbon.

Competition Appearances Primeira Liga 31 Champions League 9 Portuguese Cup 3 Portuguese League Cup 2 Portuguese Super Cup 1 Ousmane Diomande’s appearances last season

He helped Sporting Lisbon to win the Portuguese league title last season and made 46 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Diomande featured regularly in the Champions League for Sporting Lisbon and with Crystal Palace in Europe next season, they are likely to appreciate his know-how in European competition.

Still just 21 years old, Diomande has another two years left to run on his current contract at Sporting Lisbon and as such, now would likely be the moment of maximum value for the Portuguese side to sell him.

The Eagles were recently rocked by UEFA demoting them into the Conference League from the Europa League, due to multi-club ownership rules.

Nottingham Forest have been put into the Europa League in Crystal Palace’s place, leaving the Eagles dismayed.

Palace, who are dismayed by the demotion into the Conference League, are expected to appeal UEFA’s decision as they seek to get back into the Europa League, which they qualified for by winning the FA Cup last season.