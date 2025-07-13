David Rogers/Getty Images

Derby County face a ‘major threat’ from the Middle East in their bid to sign Sam Morsy from Ipswich Town, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Morsy could move on from Ipswich this summer for the right price, following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Derby boss John Eustace is a huge admirer of the Egypt international and is keen to take him to Pride Park to bolster the Rams squad.

That though may well be easier said than done as Morsy has interest from clubs in the Middle East.

Interest from the Middle East represents a ‘major threat’ to Derby’s chances of signing the midfielder.

Sides from the region may well be able to offer Morsy a lucrative pay packet that Derby just cannot match.

Morsy has been on the books at Portman Road since joining the club in 2021 from Middlesbrough.

Club Years Port Vale 2009-2013 Chesterfield 2013-2015 Wigan Athletic 2016-2020 Barnsley (loan) 2016-2017 Middlesbrough 2020-2021 Ipswich Town 2021- Sam Morsy’s career history

He clocked 33 appearances in Ipswich’s doomed Premier League campaign last season and went into the referee’s notebook a whopping nine times.

Morsy is now into the final year of his contract at Ipswich and, due to turn 34 years old in September, will be keen if he does move then it is the right switch, both financially and from a football point of view.

Derby will hope that the lure of staying in England is one Morsy cannot resist as they look to establish themselves in the Championship next season.

The Rams are also continuing to work on the signing of attacker Patrick Agyemang from MLS side Charlotte FC.

Derby are due to start the new season by travelling to Stoke City and it remains to be seen how many new faces they have in the side for the trip to the Potteries.