Crystal Palace are now showing interest in AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw, who is on fellow Premier League side Newcastle United’s transfer wish list.

The Eagles had a fantastic recent season, as they won the FA Cup under Oliver Glasner and qualified for the Europa League.

They were recently stunned to see UEFA demote them to the Conference League due to the rules surrounding multi-club ownership, but are expected to appeal.

Nevertheless, Crystal Palace will be involved in European competition next season, even if an appeal fails to succeed.

Glasner wants new defenders, and captain Marc Guehi is heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, with Liverpool chasing him.

And now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Crystal Palace are a side to ‘keep an eye on’ in the race for Thiaw, despite it being stressed again that Newcastle are still interested.

Newcastle have just splashed out to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest, but are looking add a defender too.

Club Years Schalke 2020-2022 AC Milan 2022- Malick Thiaw’s career history

Thiaw joined AC Milan from Bundesliga club Schalke in the summer of 2022 and he would be interested in going back to the German top-flight.

He was close to making a move to Serie A club Como, which fell through because he did not want to move within Serie A.

Thiaw fell out of favour at AC Milan at the end of the recent Serie A campaign, amid the Rossoneri finishing a lowly eighth, and he could be heading towards the exit door in the ongoing transfer window.

With Crystal Palace and Newcastle now both firmly in the picture for him, there is every chance that Thiaw could be playing his club football in the Premier League by the time next season kicks off.