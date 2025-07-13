Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool could be tested by a rival Premier League club for two of their players over the course of the next week.

The Premier League champions made a roaring start to the transfer market by bringing in Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

They have also offloaded players, with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher sold to Brentford and Jarell Quansah heading to Bayer Leverkusen.

Further players could also depart Anfield as Liverpool look to bring in money and midfielder Tyler Morton and attacker Harvey Elliott are wanted.

West Ham United have an interest in the pair and are set to step that up this coming week, according to ExWHUemployee.

Elliott has attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer, but a move to RB Leipzig was recently ruled out due to the cost of the deal.

Whether West Ham, who are splashing the cash on left-sided player El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague, would be able to afford Elliott is open to question.

Competition Minutes Premier League zero Champions League 39 EFL Cup 162 FA Cup 60 Tyler Morton’s game time last season

It is also unclear whether Elliott would want to join a side who spent much of last season looking over their shoulder at the Premier League relegation zone.

Morton however might be a different story.

The 22-year-old midfielder had successive loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in the Championship, but kicked his heels for most of last season at Anfield.

For someone who had played week in, week out the previous season, the situation could well have been hard to take.

Morton did not get a minute of game time in the Premier League and clocked 39 minutes in the Champions League.

He then had a shoulder injury towards the end of the campaign and signing for West Ham might appeal if the route to game time was clearly spelled out by Graham Potter.