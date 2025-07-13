Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Leeds United face needing to trigger the release clause of Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic if they want to take him to Elland Road this summer.

While the Whites have been active in making signings, they have yet to address the elephant in the room by bringing in a new goalkeeper.

Error-prone Illan Meslier was dropped towards the end of last season and has been expected to be sold by Leeds this summer.

With Karl Darlow considered by many not to be likely to be Leeds’ number 1 in the Premier League, the club have been looking at a number of goalkeeping options.

Torino’s Milinkovic-Savic is on their radar and they recently carried out an in-depth assessment of him.

Leeds could consider meeting the goalkeeper’s €19m release clause and if they want to sign him they would have to.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Napoli 24, Torino are in no mood to give discounts and are ‘not willing to compromise’ on selling for under the clause amount.

Country Austria Serbia England Poland Italy Belgium Countries Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has played in

Antonio Conte’s Napoli are also interested in the shot-stopper, but they are not prepared to pay the clause amount.

Leeds would likely be able to do so if they wish given the financial power being part of the Premier League brings with it.

The Whites though still have other signings to make and they are expected to want to sign a top striker to make the difference at Premier League level, which may be expensive.

Milinkovic-Savic only missed one game in Serie A for Torino last season, proving his durability, while he also kept ten clean sheets.

The Serbia international’s contract at Torino has a further year to run, but the Turin-based club can extend that for another year by triggering an option.