Wolves and Nottingham Forest have both had offers turned down by Brazilian side Palmeiras for midfielder Richard Rios.

The Colombia star is a wanted man and has been linked with West Ham United, though it is Roma who are pushing hard for him.

They have seen a verbal offer for Rios turned down by Palmeiras, who want to make sure they make net €20m from his sale.

Palmeiras only own 70 per cent of Rios’ rights and are keen to make sure if he goes then it is on their terms and brings in the level of money they want.

West Ham United are not the only Premier League side keen though as Nottingham Forest and Wolves have put in bids.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Palmeiras have ‘rejected a proposal’ from Wolves for Rios ‘in recent hours’.

The offer on the table from Wolves was €25m.

It is suggested that Nottingham Forest have made ‘the highest offer’ so far, of €26m, but that too has been turned down by Palmeiras.

The Brazilian side are sticking to their guns and interested clubs will have to do better if they are to be able to take Rios to Europe this summer.

He played for Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer and that has further boosted his stock through his performances in the United States.

Nottingham Forest have done an increased amount of shopping in the Brazilian market of late, while Wolves have also had Brazilians on the books at Molineux.

Currently, Wolves have three Brazilians in their first team squad, while Nottingham Forest have six Brazilians at the City Ground.