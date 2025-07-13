Luke Hales/Getty Images

Brazilian side Palmeiras have told Roma that their offer for West Ham United target Richard Rios ‘is not enough’.

Colombia international Rios was in action at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this summer and he is a wanted man.

He has regularly been linked with Premier League side West Ham in recent weeks, but it is Roma who are making the running to sign him at the moment.

The Giallorossi got in touch with Palmeiras to put forward a verbal offer of €22m plus a further €3m in add-ons.

Palmeiras’ message to Roma though is that the offer ‘is not enough’, according to Italian daily Il Tempo.

The Brazilian club only own around 70 per cent of Rios’ rights and will also need to pay a sell-on sum.

As such, they want to make sure that they receive €20m themselves when taking into account the extra costs that come with the transfer.

Midfielder Age Edson Alvarez 27 Tomas Soucek 30 Guido Rodriguez 31 James Ward-Prowse 30 Andrew Irving 25 Mohammadou Kante 19 Lucas Paqueta 27 West Ham’s midfield options

Roma are continuing to work on the deal and will hope to find an offer which works for Palmeiras.

Whether West Ham will look to rival Roma remains to be seen, but the Hammers have boosted their transfer kitty by selling Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur.

They have already spent money this summer with the loan of Jean-Clair Todibo turned into a permanent deal.

Graham Potter will desperately want some fresh faces though as he bids to turn around West Ham’s fortunes next season.

That may well apply to the midfield department, where he has three players in their 30s on the books.

The former Chelsea boss took over at West Ham last season and failed to inspire any meaningful improvement, meaning he is under the microscope for many of the club’s fans.

Towards the end of last season, former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara said Potter needed to get pre-season and then next term to make his mark.