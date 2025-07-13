Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Aston Villa are bringing in goalkeeper Marco Bizot, who Leeds United have been keen on, from French side Brest and he has been ‘spotted’ boarding a plane for Birmingham to complete the move.

Villa have been left shorthanded in the goalkeeping department following the departure of Robin Olsen, while there continue to be question marks about the future of Emi Martinez.

They have looked at a number of goalkeepers, but now have an agreement in place with Brest to sign former AZ Alkmaar shot-stopper Bizot.

He is someone who has interested Leeds this month, with the Whites asking about him.

The fee Villa will pay for the 34-year-old has not been disclosed, but according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, he has been ‘spotted’ boarding a plane to fly for Birmingham, with permission to travel granted by Brest.

Playing in the Premier League has long been a dream of the goalkeeper, who ‘believed it was no longer possible’ and was happy to end his career in French football.

Unai Emery and his scouting department have looked at Bizot closely and watched many of his matches.

He is widely regarded as an experienced and capable custodian in French football, who is reliable between the sticks.

Marco Bizot Facts Born – 1991 Height – 6ft 4in Developed at – Ajax Clubs played for – 6 International caps – 1 Most appearances for – Brest Marco Bizot facts

Bizot is in line to pick up the highest salary of his career so far at Aston Villa.

He has been capped by the Netherlands once at international level and came through the youth set-up at Dutch giants Ajax.

Bizot played in the Netherlands until moving for a stint in Belgium in 2017 with Genk.

He then returned to the Netherlands at AZ Alkmaar, before being taken to France by Brest in 2021.

Bizot will look to impress Emery over the course of pre-season and make a case for himself to start between the sticks at Villa Park when the new campaign kicks off.

Leeds meanwhile remain on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, with the error-prone Illan Meslier not expected to start in the Premier League as the club’s number 1.

They are keen on Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, but face needing to pay his full release clause.