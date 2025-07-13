Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sergio Reguilon has been offered to Italian giants AC Milan following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

The left-back’s contract at Tottenham ran out at the end of June and he has left the north London side as a free agent.

He had a loan spell at Brentford under new Spurs boss Thomas Frank last year, but the former Bees boss did not offer him a lifeline to continue at the club.

Now Reguilon’s agents are hard at work to look for a new home for the 28-year-old.

AC Milan are looking for a left-back after missing out on Archie Brown to Fenerbahce, with the Rossoneri trying to land the Gent man but failing.

And Regulion has been offered to the Rossoneri as an option, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

AC Milan though are focusing on other targets before they would turn their attention towards the Spaniard.

Club Real Madrid Logrones Sevilla Tottenham Hotspur Atletico Madrid Manchester United Brentford Clubs Sergio Reguilon has played for

Reguilon made just four Premier League appearances for Tottenham over the course of last season, with an injury crisis seeing him get a chance back in the side.

He played in games against Wolves, Newcastle United and Leicester City, before then facing Aston Villa in Spurs’ penultimate Premier League clash.

The defender did not play in the Europa League for Spurs, but still picked up a medal when they beat Manchester United in the final.

Reguilon has so far only played his club football in England and his native Spain, and it remains to be seen if that changes over the coming weeks as he looks for a new club to join.