Chemsdine Talbi has revealed that he was attracted to Sunderland by what he sees as a ‘great project’ at the Premier League club.

Club Brugge have sold Talbi to Sunderland for an undisclosed fee, suggested to be around £19m, having concluded negotiations with the Black Cats.

Sunderland have already confirmed the signings of Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki and Reinildo Mandava while Enzo Le Fee’s move was made permanent.

Talbi, like Sadiki, arrives from the Belgian Pro League.

Of Moroccan descent, Talbi declared the Premier League to be the best league in the world before saying that he was eager to see the Sunderland fans in the stadium.

Talbi expressed his gratitude to the club for the opportunity to play alongside other exciting young players, stating that that was a major motivation and that he was excited to be at the Black Cats.

The 20-year-old winger told Sunderland’s official website: “I’m really excited to be here and grateful for the opportunity to play for this club.

“I made the decision because it’s a great project with a talented, exciting team full of young players – and that really motivated me.

“The Premier League is the biggest and best league in the world, so I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I know the fans will get behind me from the start, and I can’t wait to see them at the stadium.”

Sunderland will have taken note of Talbi after his performances in the Champions League helped Club Brugge overcome UEFA Europa League holders Atalanta in the knockout round playoffs.

In the process, Talbi became the fourth youngest player to score a brace in the Champions League, only behind names such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Nicolo Zaniolo.

His goals in Bergamo came in addition to the assist he provided in the first-leg.

Though Talbi has represented Belgium Under-15s, Belgium Under-17s and Belgium’s Under-18s teams, his senior bow, if and when it arrives, will be in a Moroccan shirt, as he has pledged his allegiance to them.

All eyes will be on how quickly Talbi adapts to life in the cut and thrust of the Premier League.