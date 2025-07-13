Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

West Ham United agreed to a ‘higher-than-usual’ percentage sell-on clause in the deal to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague.

The Hammers stepped on the accelerator for the left-back after selling Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur.

An agreement has been found between West Ham and Czech side Slavia Prague, with the fee set at £22m plus a further £5m in add-ons.

Diouf is now expected to quickly be put at the disposal of Graham Potter, though there are still some small details to resolve.

And it has emerged that West Ham also agreed to a sell-on clause in the deal and it was more than would have been usually expected.

According to Czech outlet infotbol, West Ham agreed to a ‘higher-than-usual’ percentage sell-on clause being included in the deal.

It is unclear just how high the sell-on clause is and how it might well come back to bite West Ham in the future.

Game Date Senegal vs Botswana 23/12 Senegal vs DR Congo 27/12 Benin vs Senegal 30/12 Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations group stage games

At the age of just 20, Diouf could well make significant progress in his development, as West Ham are sure to believe he can.

If several years down the line West Ham then sell him for a big fee, Slavia Prague will get further money coming their way due to the sell-on clause.

Slavia Prague only signed Diouf in the winter window of 2024.

The Czech side snapped him up from Norwegian side Tromso and he soon went on to make his senior international debut for Senegal.

Diouf will hope to be in the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations at the end of this year, something which would make him unavailable for West Ham during that time.

Senegal have been placed in Group D, along with DR Congo, Benin and Botswana.