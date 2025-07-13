Dan Mullan/Getty Images

West Ham United have ‘small details to sort out’ before they can sign El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague, while how much the Hammers will pay has emerged.

The left-back has been a key target for West Ham this summer, but there were question marks over whether they could move for him without selling first.

Italian side Atalanta have been eyeing Diouf and recently started to crank the gears on a possible swoop.

Whether that has spurred West Ham into action or selling Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur has, the Hammers have now got serious and agreed a fee.

They will pay £22m plus a further £5m in add-ons, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

While West Ham are fully expected to complete the signing of the Slavia Prague star, there are ‘small details to sort out’ and the deal is ‘not 100% there’.

Graham Potter will hope that Diouf is one of many new faces at the London Stadium this summer.

Left-back Age Emerson Palmieri 30 Oli Scarles 19 West Ham’s left-back options

West Ham had a dire last season, with results costing Julen Lopetegui his job and then Potter struggled to hugely improve fortunes.

There are concerns amongst some fans that West Ham risk being dragged into the relegation battle.

One Hammers legend recently warned the club that Potter must get all the cash that was brought in from selling Kudus otherwise relegation is a possibility.

Potter will be looking for Diouf to settle in quickly over the course of pre-season and show he can contribute from day one in the Premier League.

There have been question marks over the future of West Ham’s other left-back, Emerson Palmieri, amid interest from Italy.