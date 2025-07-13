Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona’s Luis Diaz alternative, Marcus Rashford, will not wait forever for the Catalans to move to sign him as he continues to ‘pull strings’ to try to play for them.

The Catalan giants view Diaz as their priority target and have been trying to sign him from Liverpool.

The Premier League champions are clear about not letting Diaz leave for less than a substantial price though and that has so far scuppered a move to Spain for the Colombian, who will not make trouble.

Barcelona see Manchester United attacker Rashford as an alternative, but Diaz is their first choice.

According to Spanish journalist Fernando Polo, Rashford is continuing to ‘pull strings’ to try and get a move to Barcelona.

He has rejected a ‘lucrative offer’ from Saudi Arabia to hold on for the Catalans to sign him.

Rashford continues to wait for Barcelona, but ‘won’t do so forever’.

Statistic Number Appearances 17 Goals 4 Assists 6 Marcus Rashford’s Aston Villa loan spell

He is looking to make sure he is at Barcelona before the season kicks off.

That could push Barcelona to try to get a quick resolution in their attempts to sign Diaz and if no move is possible then call off their attempts.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa and the Villa Park side had a clause to sign him on a permanent basis.

They did not trigger it and he has returned to Manchester United, where he is out of favour under boss Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona are due to kick off the new La Liga season on 16th August, when they take on Real Mallorca away from home, and Rashford wants to be at Barcelona when that game takes place.