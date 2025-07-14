Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

A deal is ‘not yet finalised’ between Arsenal and Valencia for Cristhian Mosquera, who only wants a move to the Emirates this summer.

After a quiet first month in the transfer window, the north London club have put their foot on the gas with their transfer business this summer.

Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Christian Norgaard have been signed, with Noni Madueke close to joining too.

Viktor Gyokeres is also zeroing in on Arsenal, but more players are on their radar to strengthen their side.

Valencia’s highly rated Mosquera is a player who has been their top target to add to their defensive options and Arsenal have been in talks to get him over the line.

The Gunners have seen two offers rejected already.

It was suggested earlier on Monday that the Gunners have reached a verbal agreement with the Mestalla outfit for the 21-year-old.

However, according to Spanish broadcaster Onda Deportiva Valencia, no deal has been finalised between the clubs for Mosquera yet.

Player To Fee Folarin Balogun Monaco £35m Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool £35m Eddie Nketiah Crystal Palace £30m Alex Iwobi Everton £28m Emile Smith Rowe Fulham £27m Arsenal's top 5 record transfer sales

Arsenal have not yet reached €20m asking price for the Spaniard, but they are close to that amount with their offered fee and performance add-ons.

It has been suggested that Carlos Corberan’s side have received better offers from other clubs, but Mosquera does not want any move except Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal are currently pushing to secure Mosquera and it remains to be seen if they will reach an agreement with Valencia for the Spain Under-21 international.

The north Londoners will hope to be competing for the Premier League title next season and they are adding quality to their squad to compete comprehensively domestically and in Europe.