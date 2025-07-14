Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Spanish outfit Celta de Vigo are counting on out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur star Bryan Gil to help make a move happen this summer.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at La Liga club Girona, managing 32 appearances for them and making seven goal contributions.

Those performances helped raise his stock, with his parent club now putting his value at €15m, despite Gil not threatening to make an impact in north London during his time at the club.

Girona held talks about potentially signing Gil, but find €15m to be too high and it is suggested the list of suitors has dwindled as a result.

Celta Vigo, who are also keen, find the fee demanded to be too high also.

They are keen on signing Gild this summer, but are expected to face difficulty in matching Tottenham’s valuation.

According to Spanish daily Super Deporte, Celta Vigo are counting on Gil to push for a move back to Spain, where he has found relative success of late, if it is to happen.

Tottenham are keen on offloading the player permanently this summer as manager Thomas Frank does not consider him in his plans for the new season.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

A sale would also help add more money to the manager’s transfer kitty as he goes shopping for players he likes.

Tottenham have just signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham and have triggered Morgan Gibbs-White’s release clause at Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest, though, are unhappy about Tottenham’s approach and are taking legal action.

At Celta Vigo, Gil would get the chance to play in the Europa League after the club qualified for the competition by virtue of a seventh-place finish.

Girona could also yet rekindle their interest in signing Gil, who may well prioritising returning to the club he played for last season.