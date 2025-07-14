Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Rangers confirming the arrival of winger Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday ‘could come as early as later this evening’.

The Gers have been hard at work to bring in the 21-year-old attacker, who is a product of Paris Saint-Germain’s youth set-up.

They appeared to have a deal fully in place to sign him, only for difficulties at the Sheffield Wednesday end to cast doubt over whether the move would happen.

Those look to have been resolved as, according to journalist Mark Hendry, the deal for Gassama to go to Rangers ‘has been completely signed off’.

Matters have now progressed to such an extent that the announcement ‘could come as early as later this evening’.

The attacker is expected to be under contract for four years at Ibrox, as he joins Russell Martin’s new-look Gers.

Getting Gassama in now will let him have the vast majority of pre-season with the Rangers squad and Martin will seek to get him up to speed.

Club Years Paris Saint-Germain 2022-2023 Eupen (loan) 2022-2023 Sheffield Wednesday 2023- Djeidi Gassama’s career history

The sale should also help Sheffield Wednesday, who have been suffering with major financial issues this summer.

Gassama will look to make his mark under Martin in the Gers’ approaching pre-season games, while there is also a vital Champions League qualifier on the agenda.

They will be meeting Greek giants Panathinaikos over two legs, with the Super League side already having landed some reinforcements of their own.

Defender Ahmed Touba has linked up with Panathinaikos from Turkish side Basaksehir, while left-back Georgious Kyriakopoulous has joined from Italians Monza.

Pedro Chirivella, a defensive midfielder, has been bought from Nantes.

Chirivella started his career at Liverpool, but failed to break through at Anfield and has since played in the Netherlands, Spain and France.

Panathinaikos look set to present a stiff test for Rangers.