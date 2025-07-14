Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Juventus general manager Damien Comolli is ‘in talks’ with Everton to sell former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, who is also a target for Graham Potter’s West Ham United.

There are requirements for a midfielder in both the West Ham and Everton camps and efforts are on to meet those requirements.

West Ham are looking to improve on last season’s performance and are exploring multiple deals simultaneously, with El Hadji Malick Diouf joining from Slavia Prague.

They have Juventus midfielder Luiz on their transfer wish list, but have been looking for an initial loan, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

The loan fee the Hammers are offering is €10m with another €30m to be offered at the end of next season as an obligation to buy, depending on the accomplishment of certain objectives.

Juventus are reluctant to accept that offer as they want to offload Luiz permanently now.

Everton are also interested and could offer Juventus a deal which comes closer to what they want.

Competition Appearances Brazilian Serie A 11 La Liga 38 Premier League 175 Serie A 19 Douglas Luiz’s appearances by competition

Juventus general manager Comolli, who used to work for Liverpool, is ‘in talks’ with the Merseyside club to sell Luiz.

The Bianconeri are keen to offload Luiz and have been waiting to see offers arrive from the Premier League for the Brazilian.

Despite his failure to grab the headlines in Italy, Luiz did not show a lack of promise in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

In the five years he was at Villa Park, he managed to feature in 204 games, making 46 goal contributions.

Aston Villa were reluctant to sell the Brazilian midfielder, but a need to comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules forced their hand.

Even so, Villa have shown no sign of wanting to re-sign Luiz this summer, as they again look to meet financial rules, with UEFA’s rules their main focus.