Aston Villa are ‘finalising the last details’ of the sale of midfielder Enzo Barrenechea to Benfica, with the player happy to make the move.

The Argentine midfielder has been drawing interest from Portugal following his impressive loan stint at Valencia, where Benfica are not the only club interested in signing him.

FC Porto have also shown interest, while there has been interest from La Liga, where Valencia were hoping for a new loan and Real Betis were also eyeing him.

Benfica though have hit the accelerator and recently offered Aston Villa a €12m fee for 70 per cent of his rights.

That left the Estadio da Luz side just short of the price at which Aston Villa were prepared to sell Barrenechea.

Now, according to Spanish journalist Hector Gomez, an agreement has been reached between the two clubs for the permanent transfer of the player.

Both clubs are now ‘finalising the last details’ of the deal.

Player To Fee Jack Grealish Manchester City £100m Jhon Duran Al Nassr £71m Moussa Diaby Al‐Ittihad £50.5m Douglas Luiz Juventus £42.4m Christian Benteke Liverpool £32.5m Aston Villa’s top 5 record sales

Benfica are set to pay Aston Villa a fee of around €15m to take Barrenechea to Portugal, while there will be a small percentage retained by Villa, likely by way of a sell-on clause.

The midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the Portuguese giants and is now set to bid adieu to Villa Park permanently.

Despite being at Aston Villa since last summer, he has not been able to kick a ball for them.

Barrenechea was sent out on loan to Valencia last season, where he played 33 games, making three goal contributions.

He was fully prepared to stay with Los Che, but their financial situation has not allowed it.

The potential sale of a player who does not feature prominently in manager Unai Emery’s plans, will improve Aston Villa’s financial position and strengthen the manager’s transfer budget.