Everton are closing in on the capture of goalkeeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth and he ‘is on Merseyside today’ to undergo a medical, according to journalist Mark McAdam.

The Toffees are keen to bring in another goalkeeper, with Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic both leaving the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Travers is the goalkeeper they want to sign and a fee has been agreed with Bournemouth for his services.

Everton have been facing an issue though as Travers has wanted guarantees about game time, not wanting to warm the bench for the season.

That situation appears to have been dealt with as the goalkeeper ‘is on Merseyside today’ to be put through his medical checks by Everton.

David Moyes’ side will be paying a fee of £4m plus add-ons to take Travers from Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old has had two recent spells on loan away from Bournemouth, where he did play regular football.

Level For who Premier League Bournemouth Championship Bournemouth, Stoke, Middlesbrough League One Swindon Town Southern League Premier Weymouth Levels Mark Travers has played at

Both stints were in the Championship, at Stoke City and Middlesbrough, respectively.

With Jordan Pickford between the sticks for Everton, how much football Travers will get at the Merseyside club remains to be seen.

Moyes may well have promised to follow the path trodden by a number of other clubs by making Travers Everton’s cup goalkeeper.

That would see the Irishman playing in the Toffees’ EFL Cup and FA Cup matches.

Travers will also want to do what he can to challenge Pickford for the shirt, which the former Sunderland goalkeeper will be desperate not to lose, given his place in the England side and the fact it is a World Cup year.

Getting Travers in so early will also allow Everton to fully bed him in over the course of pre-season and hand him an opportunity between the sticks.

The Toffees are involved in the Premier League’s Summer Series in the United States this summer.