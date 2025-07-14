Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves are interested in Young Boys defender Jaouen Hadjam, but they are facing competition from several European outfits for his signature.

The Midlands outfit have found themselves short in the left sided full-back department with the departure of Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City early this summer.

Vitor Pereira’s side are working in the ongoing window to bring in a replacement for Ait-Nouri and have been linked with several players.

Wolves were among the clubs in the hunt for the signature of KAA Gent’s Archie Brown, but the player decided to respond to Jose Mourinho’s call at Fenerbahce.

Now they have shifted their focus to Switzerland, with Young Boys star Hadjam being someone who has caught their attention, according to French journalist Marc Mechenoua.

Hadjam ‘is on the shortlist’ at Molineux and was ‘voted the best left-back in Switzerland’.

He is also drawing interest from Torino, Augsburg and Sevilla.

Spanish outfit Sevilla narrowly escaped relegation last season and they do not want to repeat last season’s mistakes, so they are keen to strengthen their squad.

Club Years Paris FC 2021-2023 Nantes 2023-2024 Young Boys 2024- Jaouen Hadjam’s career history

Hadjam, 25, featured 47 times in all competitions for Young Boys, including six outings in the Champions League, last season.

The Swiss outfit consider him an important player and have slapped a €7m price tag on the Algerian international’s head.

It is not clear whether Wolves are ready to match the valuation, but Sevilla might find the price tag high due to their ongoing financial troubles.

Hadjam could well fancy Italy and Torino, while Augsburg from the Bundesliga could also make a compelling case.

Pereira will want to bring in a left-sided player as soon as possible with the new season approaching so that the new boy will have the time to integrate with his style and the team.