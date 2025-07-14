Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Middlesbrough are on the verge of securing the services of former England striker Danny Ings, who left West Ham United earlier this month, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

The Riverside Stadium outfit are accelerating their transfer business this summer as the new Championship season is edging closer.

Middlesbrough are yet to sign anyone in the ongoing transfer window, but they are working on multiple targets they want to bring in.

NEC Nijmegen’s Sontje Hansen is someone they want and they sent officials to the Netherlands to convince him to make a move earlier this month.

Boro have also made the highest bid for Blackburn Rovers defender Callum Brittain, with more clubs interested in him.

However, they are set to land an experienced striker first, as Ings is set to become a new Middlesbrough player.

The vastly experienced striker left Premier League outfit West Ham at the start of this month after his contract expired.

Fact Born – 1992 Height – 5ft 10in First club – Bournemouth England caps – 3 Pro debut – 2009 Career goals – 127 Danny Ings facts

The 33-year-old hitman played for the likes of Liverpool, Burnley, Aston Villa, and Southampton over the years and landing him would be something of a coup for Middlesbrough.

He has close to 250 Premier League appearances to his name and he could prove to be a shrewd bit of business for Middlesbrough due to his experience of playing at the highest level.

Even though he has not played a lot in the last two campaigns, his presence and leadership in Rob Edwards’ side could be very vital.

It remains to be seen when Boro will announce the capture of the experienced striker.

Middlesbrough watched GAIS midfielder William Milovanovic in action at the weekend, but are just one of a number of clubs keen on him at the moment.