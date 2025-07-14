Stu Forster/Getty Images

Middlesbrough were one of the clubs who scouted GAIS midfield star William Milovanovic during a match at the weekend, but the player himself is not focused on transfer talk.

Boro were close to making it to the Championship playoffs last season, as they missed out on sixth place by only four points.

Michael Carrick lost his job after that and former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, who took the Hatters to the Premier League, has been tasked with getting Middlesbrough promoted.

However, they have not signed any players yet this summer to back Edwards, but are interested in some profiles.

The Riverside outfit are keen on adding strength to their engine room, as Boro are showing interest in a Swedish midfielder.

According to Swedish sports daily Aftonbladet, Boro are amongst multiple clubs who have scouted Milovanovic.

GAIS played against Hammarby at the weekend and the likes of 1.FC Koln, Borussia Monchengladbach, Parma and Middlesbrough scouted him.

Club Years Hacken 2021-2022 Norrby (loan) 2021 Ustikens (loan) 2022 Koper 2023 Ustikens 2023 GAIS 2024- William Milovanovic’s career history

The 23-year-old central midfielder has rapidly kicked on with his development since joining GAIS in 2014 and is now appearing on the radar of bigger European sides.

Milovanovic came through the youth set-up at Swedish side Hacken and joined GAIS last summer on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old midfielder represented Sweden at youth levels and his contract at the Old Ullevi does not end until the end of 2027.

He has made 13 appearances in the Swedish top flight so far in the ongoing season and clocked the full 90 minutes in the 3-2 win over Hammarby.

Given suitors Gladbach, Koln and Parma are all top flight sides, Middlesbrough may have to move quickly if they want to get ahead of the competition.

For Milovanovic himself, thinking about interest is not on the agenda.

He told Aftonbladet: “It’s not my job to think about it, I have people who do it for me. I just try to do it as well as possible for myself and the team, and then I’ll see where it takes me.”