Newcastle United have sent a delegation to Germany as talks have opened with Eintracht Frankfurt for their striker Hugo Ekitike, who is also high on Liverpool’s radar this summer.

The Magpies have finally started unshackling themselves in the transfer window, as they spent big money to bring in Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe’s side are now concentrated on other targets as they want to create solid competition for places with a big season to start soon; they are back in the Champions League.

Alexander Isak has been one of the best strikers in Europe, but Newcastle do not have a capable backup for him, with William Osula being the only option.

They have stepped up their interest in signing a new striker following Callum Wilson’s departure, and French hitman Ekitike is on their wish list.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Magpies have now taken a step forward, as they have sent a group of authorised representatives to Germany to discuss a possible deal for the Eintracht Frankfurt man.

Liverpool have been the frontrunners to sign the Frenchman, but Die Adler’s mammoth €100m price tag has been the stumbling block for them so far, and they have refused to budge on that.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Newcastle, though, believe that, with the new financial year, the Frankfurt-based outfit will lower Ekitike’s asking price and talks have started between the clubs.

The Magpies personnel will discuss the terms with Die Adler for Ekitike, and Liverpool are likely to keep a keen eye on the situation as he is their top target, as they are trying to offload Darwin Nunez.

It remains to be seen how much Eintracht Frankfurt are willing to lower their asking price, if any, for the in-demand French hitman.

The St. James’ Park faithful will see the Champions League football next season and it remains to be seen if the Newcastle delegation will return to Tyneside with a positive outcome.