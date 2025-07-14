Michael Steele/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid are ‘making progress in negotiations’ to reach an agreement to sign Nottingham Forest transfer target Thiago Almada.

The Premier League club have been raiding the Brazilian Serie A club to sign players, who they hope will improve their squad ahead of a season of European football.

They have already signed defender Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus from Botafogo and are now keen on taking one more Brazilian to the City Ground.

The Brazilian club’s 24-year-old winger Almada is a player of interest for Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, the Premier League club look to be trailing behind Atletico Madrid in the push to bring Almada, who was on loan at Lyon, back to Europe.

Benfica are also keen, but Atletico Madrid are now in direct contact with Botafogo over striking a deal.

Atletico Madrid are, crucially, ‘making progress in negotiations’ to sign the Argentine, according to journalist Uriel Lugt.

Interested club Can offer Atletico Madrid La Liga, Champions League Benfica Primeira Liga, Champions League Nottingham Forest Premier League, Europa League What suitors can offer Thiago Almada

Almada has in fact given the ‘green light’ for the transfer to take place if the clubs are in agreement.

Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of his countryman and wants him to play for Atletico Madrid next season.

It now remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid’s progress in negotiations prompts an immediate response from Nottingham Forest.

The club are under pressure to calm the nerves of their fans in the transfer market.

Following last season’s impressive showing, Nottingham Forest players have been drawing interest from fellow Premier League clubs.

They have just sold Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, while yet another of their stars, Morgan Gibbs-White, looks bound for Tottenham Hotspur.

The London club have activated the player’s release clause, though Nottingham Forest are taking legal action.