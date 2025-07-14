Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have now joined Benfica and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign attacking midfielder Thiago Almada.

The Tricky Trees have already lost superstar wing wizard in the shape of Anthony Elanga, who has been sold to Newcastle United for £55m.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s release clause has also been triggered by Tottenham Hotspur, despite the move currently being off as Forest could take legal action over Spurs’ approach.

However, if the deal goes through, Nottingham Forest will be in desperate need of new signings, with fans growing concerned.

Nuno’s side have shown their intent to raid the Brazilian market for players, as they have done this summer as well.

Striker Igor Jesus and central defender Jair Cunha have been signed from the Brazilian league, with Nottingham Forest looking at more players from there.

They have made the highest offer for Palmeiras’ Richard Rios.

According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo (via Diario de Transferencias), the Tricky Trees are now showing interest in Botafogo’s Almada.

Club Years Velez Sarsfield 2018-2022 Atlanta United 2022-2024 Botafogo 2024- Lyon (loan) 2025 Thiago Almada’s career history

The 24-year-old has played in America, Argentina, Brazil and last season, he was on loan at French giants Lyon.

Almada currently plays for Brazilian outfit Botafogo and has interest from Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine attacking midfielder has been open to making a move to the Portuguese giants, but it remains to be seen if Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest’s recent interest in him changes his mind.

Benfica and Atletico Madrid can offer Champions League football to Almada, with Nuno’s side currently in the Europa League pending Crystal Palace’s appeal against their demotion to the Conference League.

Almada came through the youth set-up at Argentine side Velez Sarsfield and his loan at Lyon was his first taste of football in Europe.