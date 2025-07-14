Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Roma are going back in with another offer for Nottingham Forest and Wolves target Richard Rios after seeing their proposal rejected.

Following the recently ended FIFA Club World Cup, the 25-year-old grabbed a lot of European interest, thanks to his performances for Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The Colombia international registered two assists in five Club World Cup games and could leave Palmeiras this summer – but only on the Brazilian club’s terms.

He attracted interest from multiple clubs from the Premier League, as West Ham United, Wolves and Nottingham Forest have shown interest in him.

The Molineux outfit and the Tricky Trees offered €25m and €26m for Rios, respectively, and the Brazilian giants rejected both offers.

The Verdao, though, will need to brace themselves for more offers, as Roma are preparing an offer worth €25m with €3m add-ons for Rios, according to journalist Julian Capera.

That is above the €22m plus €3m in add-ons that they have had rejected.

And the Brazilian midfielder is now confident that Palmeiras will accept the upcoming offer from the Italian giants.

Club Country Roma Italy Nottingham Forest England Atalanta Italy Manchester United England Wolves England Clubs interested in Richard Rios

It has been suggested that the Palmeiras midfield general has agreed to join the Serie A outfit and now he is hopeful of completing a move to Rome.

Palmeiras own 70 per cent of Rios’ rights and they have wanted to earn a minimum of €20m from his departure.

It is also suggested that Manchester United and Atalanta have expressed interest in the Colombia international.

Neither though look to have translated that into a firm offer.

Whether Nottingham Forest and Wolves will come back with fresh offers for Rios is unclear, but if Roma’s newest proposal is accepted then the midfielder could soon be off the table this summer.