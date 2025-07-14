Henry Browne/Getty Images

Several intermediaries are working to help West Ham United and Everton target Douglas Luiz to return to the Premier League this summer.

The 27-year-old’s move to Juventus from Aston Villa last summer did not go according to plan and the Old Lady have been waiting for offers to come in.

Luiz is not in Igor Tudor’s plans for next season and he has been linked with a Premier League return in the ongoing window, with his stock remaining high in England due to his exploits at Villa Park.

Newly promoted Leeds United showed interest in him initially and now West Ham and Everton have joined the race.

West Ham are cash-strapped this summer, so they are being cautious with the businesses in the ongoing window, but they are signing El Hadji Malick Diouf, albeit with a higher-than-usual sell-on clause.

They are keen on Luiz, who Potter likely thinks with his experience in the Premier League, could be an ideal candidate and with Juventus being eager to offload him, West Ham might negotiate a deal which could benefit both parties.

Everton are also in the race as the Friedkin hierarchy are determined to back David Moyes in the ongoing window and have already signed Thierno Barry to strengthen their attack.

Club Finish last season Leeds United Championship winners West Ham United 14th in the Premier League Everton 13th in the Premier League Premier League sides linked with Douglas Luiz

Things are happening as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, ‘several intermediaries are working to bring him back to the Premier League’.

It has been suggested that West Ham are leading the race at the moment, but there is no news about any agreement with Juventus.

Everton are working on several profiles and Luiz is one of them, but it is unclear whether they are thinking about accelerating their efforts in the coming days to beat stiff competition.

The Brazilian has three more years left on his contract with the Old Lady and they gave Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior along with a hefty fee, to Aston Villa for his signature.

As a whole, the deal has not worked out, with Luiz struggling in Italy, Barrenechea loaned out by Aston Villa and Illing-Junior also loaned out.

Barrenechea is expected to be sold, with Benfica in pole position, while Illing-Junior looks well down the pecking order.