Turkish Super Lig outfit Antalyaspor have Watford custodian Daniel Bachmann on their wanted list and the Hornets are ‘not demanding a transfer fee’ for him.

The Vicarage Road side are showing that they are not afraid to splash the cash to get the best players they can get to help themselves push for the Championship playoff race next season.

Watford have made five signings already, as the likes of Othmane Maamma, Hector Kyprianou, Nathan Baxter, Marc Bola and Vivaldo Semedo have come in at the club.

OB hitman Luca Kjerrumgaard is close to joining Udinese and then he will come on loan to Vicarage Road.

Gino Pozzo is giving brilliant backing to new boss Paulo Pezzolano, but he will also look to move on players who are not part of their plans in order to trim their wage bill.

Long-term Watford goalkeeper Bachmann could become an Antalyaspor target if the Turkish side are unable to get their primary targets, according to Turkish outlet Ajansspor.

Remarkably, it is claimed that Watford are ‘not demanding a transfer fee’ for him, despite him still being under contract.

The Austrian’s current contract does not expire until 2028, but it appears the Hornets do not want any transfer fee for him.

Bachmann has 138 Watford appearances to his name over the course of his eight-year stint so far at Vicarage Road and he may well not add to that.

Egil Selvik was in Watford’s goal in the second half of the last season following Bachmann’s injury, and now it looks like the 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order.

It is unclear at this stage if Antalyaspor will proceed with a swoop to sign Bachmann and whether Watford really are prepared to rip up his contract to let him move to Turkey for free.